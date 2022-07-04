Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. Comcast has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.