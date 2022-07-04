Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,825 ($22.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,915.00.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,833. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

