Compound Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $48.55 or 0.00252669 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $347.50 million and approximately $122.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

