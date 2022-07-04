COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in June

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 925,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 3.63% of COMSovereign as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. 84,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

