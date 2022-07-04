Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

TRU stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,762. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.