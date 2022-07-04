Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 2.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. 68,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

