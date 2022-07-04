Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,147 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $992,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,753. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

