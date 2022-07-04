Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the period. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,472. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

