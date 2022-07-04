Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $993,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

IRT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 162,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

