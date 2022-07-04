Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.