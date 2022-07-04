Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. TC Energy accounts for 2.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. 100,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

