Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 159.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $51.50. 27,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.