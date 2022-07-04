Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,214,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $238.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,644. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

