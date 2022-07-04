Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 5,237 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.21. 9,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

