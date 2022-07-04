Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.77. 112,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,351. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.