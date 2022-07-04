ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

