Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

