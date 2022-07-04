Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CJREF stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

