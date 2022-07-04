Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

