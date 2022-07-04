Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.50 ($62.23) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.45 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.53 ($34.61). 928,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. Covestro has a 52 week low of €31.46 ($33.47) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($64.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

