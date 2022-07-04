CPChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,960.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $929,480.14 and $84,960.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00217911 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001129 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00426509 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.