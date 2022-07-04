CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PMTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.82. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,479. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.41. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.