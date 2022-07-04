Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $75.98 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.63 or 1.00188786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00041929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.