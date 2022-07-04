Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

CCI stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.36. 52,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

