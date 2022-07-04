Crust Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

