Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $3,376.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00154271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00813005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016407 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,945,409 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars.

