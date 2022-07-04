Cryptopay Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded flat against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.02 or 1.00026808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.