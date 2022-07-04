CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

