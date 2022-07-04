CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 56,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.