CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 359.2% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 138.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 120,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,091. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.