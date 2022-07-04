CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $22.99. 28,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,330. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

