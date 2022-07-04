CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. 95,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

