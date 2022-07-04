CVA Family Office LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.05. 109,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

