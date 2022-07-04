CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,665 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 210,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

