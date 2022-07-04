CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.75. 327,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.