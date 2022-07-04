CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in June

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.59.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.