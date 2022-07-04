CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

