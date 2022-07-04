CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 4.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

