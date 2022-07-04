CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,405,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,672.7 days.
CYAGF remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About CyberAgent (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYAGF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.