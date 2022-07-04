CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,405,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,672.7 days.

CYAGF remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About CyberAgent (Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

