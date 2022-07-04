Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Invests $83,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 362,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,847,629. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63.
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.