DAOstack Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. DAOstack has a market cap of $316,811.74 and approximately $425.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.94 or 1.00144508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00043493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

