DATA Achieves Market Cap of $679,365.76 (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $679,365.76 and $430,053.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

