Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DTSS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,490. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.03.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

