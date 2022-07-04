Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of DTSS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,490. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.03.
About Datasea (Get Rating)
