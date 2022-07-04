DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.93.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

