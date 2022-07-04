Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded down $10.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,289. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.67.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

