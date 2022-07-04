DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $27,801.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001904 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

