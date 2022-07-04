Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DYLLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

