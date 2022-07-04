Deeper Network Hits Market Capitalization of $34.30 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00163265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00744419 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

