DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Hits $903.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $903.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012413 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,696,318 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

