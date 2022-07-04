Defender Capital LLC. Has $42.38 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

